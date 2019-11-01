e-paper
Motorola Moto Razr leaked images reveal almost everything about the foldable phone

Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone is set to launch on November 13. Ahead of the official announcement, key details about of the phone have been revealed, thanks to leaked images.

tech Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Motorola Moto Razr images leaked
Motorola Moto Razr images leaked
         

Motorola is set to launch its first foldable phone on November 13. Unlike Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold, Motorola is betting on a new form factor, inspired by the classic flip phone, Moto Razr. Ahead of the official launch, a bunch of images of the upcoming Moto Razr foldable phone have leaked online.

Revealed by leakster evleaks (Evan Blass), the leaked images reveal a foldable clamshell design, similar to the concept showcased by Samsung recently. The phone can be folded into a compact square with a cover screen on the front. The cover screen also has a front-facing camera.

When fully opened, Moto Razr foldable phone looks a lot like the classic Razr V3 which launched almost a decade ago. The fully opened screen has a notch on the top and the familiar thick base at the bottom featuring a fingerprint reader or home button. According to the image, there’s a mechanical hinge at the centre. Volume and power buttons are located on the right edge of the top panel.

A closer look at the clamshell design of Moto Razr 2019
A closer look at the clamshell design of Moto Razr 2019

Motorola’s foldable phone, Moto Razr, appears to have a plastic body. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the folded version of Moto Razr doesn’t have a lot of gap between the two screens on the inside. The clamshell design also makes it quite compact and easy to carry around.

Motorola Moto Razr to offer three screens (one screen cover, two on the inside)
Motorola Moto Razr to offer three screens (one screen cover, two on the inside)

Motorola last month sent out invites for a November 13 event. The invite promised the announcement will be “An original unlike any other” and “You’re going to flip.”

According to rumours, Motorola’s Moto Razr foldable phone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB RAM and storage variants. The secondary display will offer a 600 x 800 pixels resolution. The fully opened display size is pegged to be around 6.2-inch with OLED panel, making it equivalent to the size of modern premium Android phones. As far as pricing goes, it’s speculated to be around $1,500, making it cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 11:43 IST

