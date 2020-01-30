e-paper
Home / Tech / Motorola Moto Z5’s first leak reveals a big jump in battery capacity

Motorola Moto Z5’s first leak reveals a big jump in battery capacity

Motorola Z5 is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery. The predecessor comes with a much smaller, 3,600mAh battery.

tech Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Moto Z5’s battery details leaked
Moto Z5’s battery details leaked(HT Photo)
         

Motorola is working on a bunch of new smartphones. Already, some details about its Moto Stylus, G8, and Edge Plus have leaked online. Now, a new report sheds light on its upcoming Moto Z5.

Spotted on the US FCC database, Moto Z5 is seen with a 5,000mAh battery. If true, this will be the first Motorola flagship phones to offer such big battery. To put things in perspective, Motorola’s Z4 comes with a 3,600mAh battery.

According to reports, Moto Z4 is unlikely to be revealed at the February 23 Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona. The phone is said to launch at a later date. Apart from the battery details, nothing more is known about the phone so far. Since it’s a Z series phone, you can expect it come with support for Moto Mods, Motorola’s modular accessories that help increase or add certainly functionalities to the phone.

ALSO READ: Moto G8, Moto G8 Power with Android 10, Snapdragon 665 SoC to launch soon

Apart from Moto Z, Motorola is said to be working on a new flagship-level phone. Dubbed as Motorola Edge Plus, the phone will reportedly come with an octa-core 1.8GHz processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Motorola is also working on a phone with Samsung S Pen-like stylus support. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Note series, Motorola’s stylus phone will be targeted at the mid-range segment.

'Cancel 1 Feb death warrant': 4 death row convicts back in Delhi court
Shiv Sena editorial backs govt action on Sharjeel Imam, says 'finish such insects'
Amid high decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP in Delhi, Congress goes missing
'Little confusion': Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Govt releases FAQs on coronavirus, says rapidly evolving situation
Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 54.94 lakh
Great harmoniser of India's diversity, writes Ramachandra Guha
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
