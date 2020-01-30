Motorola Moto Z5’s first leak reveals a big jump in battery capacity

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:12 IST

Motorola is working on a bunch of new smartphones. Already, some details about its Moto Stylus, G8, and Edge Plus have leaked online. Now, a new report sheds light on its upcoming Moto Z5.

Spotted on the US FCC database, Moto Z5 is seen with a 5,000mAh battery. If true, this will be the first Motorola flagship phones to offer such big battery. To put things in perspective, Motorola’s Z4 comes with a 3,600mAh battery.

According to reports, Moto Z4 is unlikely to be revealed at the February 23 Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona. The phone is said to launch at a later date. Apart from the battery details, nothing more is known about the phone so far. Since it’s a Z series phone, you can expect it come with support for Moto Mods, Motorola’s modular accessories that help increase or add certainly functionalities to the phone.

Apart from Moto Z, Motorola is said to be working on a new flagship-level phone. Dubbed as Motorola Edge Plus, the phone will reportedly come with an octa-core 1.8GHz processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Motorola is also working on a phone with Samsung S Pen-like stylus support. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Note series, Motorola’s stylus phone will be targeted at the mid-range segment.