Motorola One Action launched, coming to India on August 23

Motorola launched its latest Android One smartphone late Friday. Motorola One Action is the third smartphone in the Moto One series and features a triple-camera setup with an ultra-wide angle lens.

Motorola One Action is available first in Brazil, Mexico and Europe at a starting price of 259 Euros (Rs 20,500 approximately). Motorola is slated to bring its new Android One phone to other markets including India. Motorola One Action will launch in India on August 23.

Motorola One Action’s ultra-wide angle camera stands out because it allows users to shoot videos in landscape format with the phone in vertical mode. Motorola calls it an action camera aiming to offer a GoPro-like experience on its new phone. The ultra-wide angle lens has 117-degree field of view which shoots videos four times more than the frame’s actual capacity.

The triple-camera setup features a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 16-megapixel camera. It comes with features like enhanced video stabilisation, shot optimization, smart composition and auto smile capture. For selfies, there’s a 12-megapixel punch-hole camera.

Motorola One Action specifications

Up front there’s a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor paired with an octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It offers 128GB of built-in storage with a microSD card for storage expansion.

Motorola One Action runs on Android Pie with guaranteed update to Android Q. In addition to running on Google’s Android One platform, Motorola One Action also comes with ‘Moto Experiences’. ‘Moto Actions’ like twisting one’s wrist to open the camera app and ‘Moto Display’ with quick preview notifications is available on the smartphone.

Motorola One Action is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery which is said to run a full day on a single charge. Motorola promises 11 hours of movie playback, 47 hours of audio playback and six-and-a-half days of standby time. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G VoLTE.

