Motorola One Action launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:49 IST

Motorola One Action is here. The new smartphone bets big on camera as the company aims to deliver Go Pro-like experience through an action camera. Motorola One Action’s camera setup features an ultra-wide angle lens with 117-degree field of view. The camera is also capable of shooting landscape videos in portrait mode.

Motorola One Action will be available in Denim Blue and Pearl White colour options. The phone is priced at Rs 13,999 and will go on sale on August 30 via Flipkart.com. Motorola has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer cashback offers.

Motorola One Action Full Specifications

Motorola One Action sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ 21:9 aspect ratio – as seen on Motorola One Vision. Based on Android One, Motorola One Action runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and is scheduled to receive Android 10 whenever it’s officially rolled out.

Motorola One Action is also the company’s first phone with triple-rear camera setup. It comes with 12-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 16-megapixel sensor. The phone has a 12-megapixel front-facing (punch-hole) camera. The rear camera comes with enhanced video stabilisation, shot optimization, smart composition and auto smile capture.

For performance, Motrola One Action relies on Samsung Exynos 9609 processor with 2.2 GHz Octa-core CPU and Mali G72 MP3 GPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB built-in storage and supports microSD for expandable storage. Motorola One Action is powered by a 3,500mAh battery which is claimed to deliver full day back up on single charge. It also comes with USB-C 10W rapid charger. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Motorola One Action also comes with the company’s gesture ‘Moto Experience’ features. For instance, users can twist the wrist to launch the camera app. Other key features of Motorola One Action include Dolby Audio (one speaker), 3.5mm headphone jack, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, NFC, and IPX2 water resistance.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 12:36 IST