Motorola One Action to launch in India today: Price, specifications, how to watch livestream

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:36 IST

Motorola aims to bring Go Pro-like experience to users with its latest smartphone, Motorola One Action. The smartphone offers an ultra-wide angle lens with 117-degree field of view and image stability.

Scheduled to launch in India today, the new smartphone looks identical to the recently launched Motorola One Vision with a familiar 21:9 screen, punch-hole camera on the front, and glossy panel on the back.

Motorola One Action launched in Europe last week. The smartphone is priced at 59 Euros (Rs 20,500 approximately). One Action offers a triple-rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 16-megapixel sensor. Key camera features include enhanced video stabilisation, shot optimisation, and smart composition.

Motorola One Action has a 6.3-inch full HD+ 21:9 aspect ratio. It runs on an octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also supports microSD for expandable storage.

Motorola One Action runs on a 3,500mAh battery with Turbo charging. Other features include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G VoLTE.

Motorola One Action runs on Android Pie (Android One) comes with minimum customisations. The company, however, has added its popular Moto gesture features on the phone.

How to watch livestream

Motorola is holding an event in Delhi today to unveil the latest smartphone. The event is scheduled to start at 12noon. You can watch the livestream of Motorola One Action launch via the company’s official YouTube channel (embedded below).

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 10:35 IST