Motorola One Action with punch-hole display, triple rear cameras leaked again

Aug 02, 2019

Motorola could soon launch a new Android One smartphone. Motorola One Action’s specifications and renders have been leaked online recently. A new leak now shows colour options for the new Moto phone.

Motorola One Action is seen with a design similar to the recently launched Motorola One Vision. The smartphone features a punch-hole camera on its display. Motorola One Vision is also seen flaunting glass rear panels in two colour options of white and dark green. The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup as opposed to the dual-camera setup on Motorola One Vision. It also houses a rear fingerprint sensor.

Motorola One Action Official White and Blue/Green Render!

Motorola One Action’s specifications were revealed through Google’s Android Enterprise Directory last month. The smartphone was listed along with its key specifications on the website. Motorola One Vision will feature a 6.3-inch display with a punch-hole camera on the left side. It will pack 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

On the software front, Motorola One Vision will run on Android 9 based on Google’s Android One platform. The smartphone will also come with support for NFC and fingerprint sensor. The listing suggests an imminent launch for Motorola One Vision but nothing has been official as yet.

The latest details on Motorola One Action reveal one major upgrade over the Motorola One Vision which is the triple-camera setup. Motorola Vision has 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

