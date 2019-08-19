Motorola One Action to Xiaomi Mi A3: Top new smartphones coming to India soon

tech

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:15 IST

If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, you may want to hold on for another week. Ahead of the festive season in India, top smartphone brands in India have announced new smartphones. This includes Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 10 smartphone series and Xiaomi’s much-awaited third-generation Android One smartphone. Let’s take a look at the top new smartphones coming to in India soon.

Motorola One Action

Motorola just launched One Action in Europe. The third smartphone in the “One” series, Motorola One Action comes with triple-rear camera setup and unique 21:9 display. The One Action is said to bring ‘Go Pro’-like experience. Another highlight of the camera is ability to shoot landscape videos in portrait mode. Key features of Motorola One Action includes 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Android Pie (near stock Android UI), a triple-rear camera featuring 12-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 16-megapixel sensors, and a 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is set to go on sale in India later this week. The new flagship series features Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ with prices starting at Rs 69,999. Interested customers can buy the Galaxy Watch Active for Rs 9,999 which is originally priced at Rs 19,990. Based on Android 9 (Pie) operating system, the 6.3-inch FHD+ Galaxy Note10 and the 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Galaxy Note10+ will be officially launched in India on August 20. Some of the key features of Galaxy Note 10 phones include an improved S Pen with air gesture features, improved camera specs, fast charging and higher RAM and storage capacity than the predecessors.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 has already launched in Europe with price starting at 249 Euros (Rs 20,000 approx). The Xiaomi Mi A3 Europe variant features 6.88-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and in-screen fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Xiaomi Mi A3 has up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The phone also features 3.5mm headphone jack, a key feature missing in the Mi 2.

Realme 5

Realme is also going to introduce its new smartphone in India this week. Called Realme 5, the latest smartphone is confirmed to feature quad-camera setup. The company will also introduce a Realme 5 Pro with better specifications. Realme 5 phones will succeed the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro smartphones. Realme 5 Pro is confirmed to house a 48-megapixel camera. Earlier, Realme launched Realme X with 48-megapixel camera.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 10:15 IST