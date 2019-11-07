Motorola One Hyper latest leak reveals 4,000mAh battery

tech

Motorola is expected to launch its first pop-up camera phone soon. Dubbed ‘Motorola One Hyper’, the smartphone has already been leaked multiple times revealing its key details and design as well. Motorola One Hyper has now received FCC certification in the US hinting at an imminent launch.

The FCC listing also reveals the smartphone will come with a 4,000mAh battery. Motorola One Hyper was first rumoured to house a smaller 3,600mAh battery. Other than this, there’s no key detail the FCC listing reveals about the upcoming Moto phone. Past leaks and rumours suggest Motorola One Hyper will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It could also come with a microSD card for further storage expansion. For photography, Motorola One Hyper is said to house a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The pop-up selfie camera could be a 32-megapixel snapper. The smartphone could offer Night Vision mode for low-light photography.

More expected features on the Motorola One Hyper include 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the smartphone is expected to launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box. Motorola One Hyper will run on Google’s Android One platform.

In terms of design, Motorola One Hyper looks like most phones with a pop-up selfie camera. The leaks show the smartphone in a rich blue colour with dual rear cameras and a rear fingerprint sensor. The pop-up camera is placed on the side along with the rear cameras.