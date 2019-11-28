e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Motorola One Hyper: Motorola’s first pop-up selfie camera phone to launch on December 3

Motorola will launch a new smartphone on December 3 and it is expected to be the Motorola One Hyper.

tech Updated: Nov 28, 2019 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Motorola new smartphone launch invite.
Motorola new smartphone launch invite.(Sudhanshu Ambore/Twitter)
         

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone on December 3. The smartphone is most likely the Motorola One Hyper which will also be the company’s first pop-up selfie camera phone.

Motorola has sent out media invites for its smartphone launch which will take place in Brazil. The launch invite also highlights the smartphone’s design with a pop-up selfie camera. This teaser confirms past leaks about Motorola One Hyper which was seen with a pop-up camera. The smartphone’s design and specifications have been leaked over the past few weeks.

In terms of design, Motorola One Hyper features a design similar to most phones with the same camera mechanism. The leaked images showed Motorola One Hyper in a rich blue colour housing dual rear cameras and a rear fingerprint sensor. The pop-up camera on the Motorola One Hyper is placed on the side in tangent with the rear cameras.

Leaks suggest Motorola One Hyper will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Motorola could also offer a microSD card for storage expansion. The dual-camera setup could feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. And its pop-up selfie camera could be a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also expected to feature ‘Night Vision’ mode for low-light photography.

Motorola One Hyper could be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery although some reports suggest a smaller 3,600mAh battery. On the software front, Motorola One Hyper will most likely be based on Google’s Android One platform running Android 10 out-of-the-box. More leaked details of the Motorola One Hyper include 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

tags
top news
To Chidambaram’s ‘Ranga-Billa’ defence, Centre’s comeback in Supreme Court
To Chidambaram’s ‘Ranga-Billa’ defence, Centre’s comeback in Supreme Court
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
‘Politics of arrogance rejected’: Mamata jabs BJP after Bengal bypolls win
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
Pragya Thakur rebuked by BJP over Godse remark, barred from meeting of MPs
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
RIL becomes first Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore
‘Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot’: Rahul Gandhi
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah
‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah
Shivaji Park decked up for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing in as Maharashtra CM
Shivaji Park decked up for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing in as Maharashtra CM
trending topics
HTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayVirat KohliWest Bengal by-pollsBigg Boss 13Alia BhattDeepika PadukoneAjit Pawar

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech