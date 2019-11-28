Motorola One Hyper: Motorola’s first pop-up selfie camera phone to launch on December 3

tech

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 12:32 IST

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone on December 3. The smartphone is most likely the Motorola One Hyper which will also be the company’s first pop-up selfie camera phone.

Motorola has sent out media invites for its smartphone launch which will take place in Brazil. The launch invite also highlights the smartphone’s design with a pop-up selfie camera. This teaser confirms past leaks about Motorola One Hyper which was seen with a pop-up camera. The smartphone’s design and specifications have been leaked over the past few weeks.

In terms of design, Motorola One Hyper features a design similar to most phones with the same camera mechanism. The leaked images showed Motorola One Hyper in a rich blue colour housing dual rear cameras and a rear fingerprint sensor. The pop-up camera on the Motorola One Hyper is placed on the side in tangent with the rear cameras.

Leaks suggest Motorola One Hyper will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Motorola could also offer a microSD card for storage expansion. The dual-camera setup could feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. And its pop-up selfie camera could be a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is also expected to feature ‘Night Vision’ mode for low-light photography.

Motorola One Hyper could be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery although some reports suggest a smaller 3,600mAh battery. On the software front, Motorola One Hyper will most likely be based on Google’s Android One platform running Android 10 out-of-the-box. More leaked details of the Motorola One Hyper include 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.