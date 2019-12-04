Motorola One Hyper with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera launched: Price, specs

tech

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:50 IST

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Wednesday launched a new smartphone. Called One Hyper, the phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera and runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

One Hyper has launched in the US with a price tag of $400 (Rs 28,000 approximately). The phone goes on sale starting December 4, 2019. There’s no word on when the phone will be available in India and other markets.

Motorola One Hyper full specifications

Motorola’s One Hyper comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 90% screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of built-in storage. One Hyper is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and is 45W “hyper charging” capable.

Motorola One Hyper comes with two rear cameras including 64-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9, 0.8um) and 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor (118-degree, f/2.2, 1.12um). The camera also comes with quad-pixel technology and modes for portrait and lowlight images. The phone can shoot UHD videos at 30fps. The pop-up selfie camera is a 32-megapixel sensor (f/2.0, 0.8um).

“Both the main camera and pop-up selfie cam feature Quad Pixel technology. By combining four pixels into one, it increases the camera light sensitivity which decreases visual noise caused by low-light conditions. The result? Brighter, more brilliant photos in any setting,” said Motorola on its website.

Other key features of the phone include Dolby Audio, water resistance, fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.