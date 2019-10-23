Motorola One Hyper with pop-up selfie camera to launch soon

tech

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:41 IST

Motorola is reportedly working on its first pop-up selfie camera phone. The new smartphone dubbed ‘Motorola One Hyper’ has already been leaked multiple times hinting at its imminent launch. A new leak now reveals the purported design of the upcoming Motorola smartphone.

The leaked images come from ProAndroid (via xdadevelopers) and reveal the smartphone’s design. Like most phones with the same design, Motorola One Hyper features a pop-up selfie camera on the side. This means the smartphone will feature a full-screen display with no presence of a notch. The leaks also reveal Motorola One Hyper will sport a dual-camera setup. There’s also a rear fingerprint sensor.

The camera specifics of the Motorola One Hyper include a 64-megapixel sensor at the rear. The pop-up selfie camera could be a 32-megapixel sensor. Up front, the smartphone could feature a 6.4-inch Full HD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also said to come with Night Vision mode for low-light photography.

Motorola One Hyper leaked image. ( ProAndroid )

Motorola One Hyper is expected to launch with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also offer a microSD card for further storage expansion. More expected features on the Motorola One Hyper include Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and a 3,600mAh battery. The smartphone could come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, Motorola One Hype could launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box. It will also run on Google’s Android One programme.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 16:37 IST