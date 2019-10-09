Motorola One Macro with quad cameras, 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:55 IST

Motorola on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in India. Motorola One Macro comes with a quad camera setup running on Google’s Android One platform.

Motorola One Macro is priced at Rs 9,999 and it will be available starting October 12 on Flipkart. There is a Reliance Jio offer with Rs 2,200 cashback and 125GB additional data which users can avail while buying the phon. The smartphone is available in one colour of ‘Space Blue’.

Motorola One Macro’s highlight as its name suggests is macro photography. The smartphone has a dedicated 2-megapixel macro lens for close-up photography. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel primary camera with laser autofocus, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a TOF sensor. Its camera features include 8x digital zoom, PDAF, cinemagraph, EIS, slow-motion video, YouTube Live and Google Lens integrated.

For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel camera up front with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera also offers cinemagraph, slow-motion videos and group selfies.

Motorola One Macro features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also offers a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. Motorola One Macro packs a 4,000mAh battery claimed to last for two days straight on a single charge. The company also bundles a 10W charger with the phone.

Connectivity options on Motorola One Macro include dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone houses a rear fingerprint sensor and also features a notification LED. The phone is also IPX2 rated for water resistance. On the software front it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 12:54 IST