Motorola One Mid key specifications leaked ahead of official launch

tech

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:38 IST

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone dubbed as “Motorola One Mid”. As the name suggests, it’s likely to be Motorola’s another mid-range smartphone with near stock Android experience. Ahead of the official release, some important details about the phone have surfaced online.

Spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, Motorola One Mid is seen running Android 10 out-of-the-box. The listing also reveals the phone has 6GB of RAM. According to the benchmark listing, Motorola One Mid has an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.8Hz.

The latest listing also dispels older rumours that the phone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Motorola One Mid scored 2,534 points in the single-core test and 6,961 points in the multi-core test confirming its mid-range phone capabilities. According to older rumours, Motorola One Mid will feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ display. It’s expected to run on a 4,000mAh battery.

The One Mid isn’t the only Motorola phone that is coming soon. The company is also working on a premium Moto Edge Plus and another mid-range Moto G8 Power Lite. According to reports, Moto Edge Plus will come with flagship-level features such as Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone is said to come with a 6.67-inch 90Hz display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The SD 865 could be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a big 5,170mAh battery.