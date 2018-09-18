Motorola One Power launch date in India announced: Specifications, features and more

Lenovo-owned Motorola at this year’s IFA conference in Berlin showcased a brand new smartphone. Called Motorola One, the phone had created a lot of buzz for its unique hardware design that was identical to several premium Android smartphones. Weeks after the official announcement, Motorola One Power, the bigger variant of the phone, is now headed to India.

Motorola on Twitter announced that its Motorola One Power smartphone will be launched in India on September 24. The company is yet announce the price of its new smartphone, but is expected to be targeted at the mid-range segment where the likes of Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Mi A1 and Poco F1 are quite popular.

As said earlier, Motorola One and Motorola One Power has new design and is quite different to other Motorola phones, including the recent Moto G-series and premium Moto X. One of the first things you will notice in the new Motorola phone is the notch which houses the front camera module and other necessary sensors. The notch is wider than usual but makes way for a taller and larger 6.2 inch (17.5cm) 19:9 Max Vision Full HD+ display.

The phone comes with a dual-camera setup on the back along with a circular fingerprint sensor with Motorola branding. The key difference between Motorola One and Motorola One Power in terms of design is that the latter sports aluminium body. Motorola One has a more premium look with a glass back panel.

Apart from a design refresh, Motorola One Power runs on Google’s Android One platform which ensures the device gets the latest software and security updates on priority.

Motorola One Power: Full specifications

Motorola One Power is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photography, Motorola One Power offers dual-rear cameras featuring 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4,850mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 6 hours of back up after 15-minutes of charge.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 12:58 IST