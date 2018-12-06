Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Motorola One Power available for Rs 14,999

Motorola’s tailor-made phone for India, Moto One Power, has received a small price cut. The smartphone is now available for Rs 14,999, down from the original Rs 15,999 price. The discounted price is being offered as part of Flipkart’s ongoing Big Shopping Days which kicked off today.

If you are planning to exchange your old smartphone, you can purchase Moto One Power for as low as Rs. 1,149, with discount up to Rs 13,850. Flipkart is also offering no cost EMI options, starting at Rs 1,667.

Motorola One Power: Full specifications

Moto One Power is one of the first Motorola smartphones to sport a notch. The phone comes with a large 6.2-inch full HD+ LCD Max Vision screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 509 GPU.

Moto One Power features 64GB of built-in storage, and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, Moto One Power supports 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Moto One Power sports 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 12-megapixel camera for selfies. It comes with a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone was recently updated to Android Pie and dual-VoLTE support.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 12:36 IST