Motorola One Vision launched in India: Price, full specifications, features

Motorola’s latest premium smartphone, One Vision, has launched in India. Priced at Rs 19,999, Motorola One will be available via Flipkart.com starting June 27.

Motorola One Vision comes with a brand new design including gradient rear panel and punch-hole camera on the front. It also offers unique 21:9 screen aspect ratio, said to be suitable for multimedia viewing.

Motorola One Vision full specifications

Motorola One Vision sports 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass on the back. It offers an “industry-first” 21:9 CinemaVision.

Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor, Motorola One Vision comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Motorola One Vision also levels up in the camera department with dual-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Unlike Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro, Motorola One Vision houses Samsung’s sensor for 48-megapixel resolution. The phone comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and night vision mode. For selfies, it offers a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

Motorola One Vision is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with Turbo charging. It also houses USB Type C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 12:34 IST