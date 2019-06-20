Motorola One Vision launched in India: Price, full specifications, features
Motorola One Vision runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and will receive Android Q and R updates in the future. Here are full specifications and features of the latest Motorola phone.tech Updated: Jun 20, 2019 12:34 IST
Motorola’s latest premium smartphone, One Vision, has launched in India. Priced at Rs 19,999, Motorola One will be available via Flipkart.com starting June 27.
Motorola One Vision comes with a brand new design including gradient rear panel and punch-hole camera on the front. It also offers unique 21:9 screen aspect ratio, said to be suitable for multimedia viewing.
Motorola One Vision full specifications
Motorola One Vision sports 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass on the back. It offers an “industry-first” 21:9 CinemaVision.
Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor, Motorola One Vision comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.
Motorola One Vision also levels up in the camera department with dual-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Unlike Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro, Motorola One Vision houses Samsung’s sensor for 48-megapixel resolution. The phone comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and night vision mode. For selfies, it offers a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.
Motorola One Vision is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with Turbo charging. It also houses USB Type C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and fingerprint sensor.
