Motorola One Vision, Motorola P40 key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

Motorola is said to be working on a new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro rival with 48-megapixel rear camera. Dubbed as Motorola One Vision, the smartphone has made multiple appearances on the web ahead of the official launch.

One Vision, however, isn’t the only phone Motorola is working on. According to reports, Motorola Moto P40 Power aka P40 Note is going to launch soon with triple-rear camera. The phone was initially rumoured as Moto G8 but leakster OneLeaks said Motorola’s first phone with three cameras will come with P-series branding.

First up is Motorola One Vision. Considered a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro competitor, the smartphone was recently spotted on Google’s ARCore website. Apart from a 48-megapixel rear camera, Motorola One Vision will come in 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants. Interestingly enough, it’s said to be running on Exynos 9610 processor. The phone will run on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Moto G8 aka Moto P40 Power aka P40 Note is reportedly going to launch with a 6.2-inch display. As far as the triple-rear camera setup goes, it will feature three 12-megapixel sensors on the back. CAD renders suggest it will look very similar to Motorola One Vision with matte finish back panel and edge-to-edge screen with punch-hole camera on the front.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 18:41 IST