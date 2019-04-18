Motorola One Vision, One Action smartphones set to launch this year

Motorola is expected to launch more smartphones from its Android One series. A new leak lists four Motorola One smartphones out of which two have already have been launched globally.

According to a leak by Evan Blass, Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action comprise the company’s Android One portfolio. Motorola One was launched in India last year, while Motorola One Power arrived in the country just last month. Of the four, Motorola One Action is the newest entry in this series. There haven’t been any leaks or rumours around the Motorola One Action.

Motorola One Vision has so far received Bluetooth certification and was even listed on Google’s AR Core website. Leaks and rumours suggest Motorola One Vision will come with a punch-hole camera design like Samsung’s Galaxy S10. The smartphone will most likely come with a glass body.

Another interesting feature on Motorola One Vision is that the smartphone will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 processor. This would make Motorola One Vision the first Moto smartphone to use this chipset.

Motorola One Vision has also been leaked with the same dual-camera setup as Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup featuring 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras. Some camera features that could arrive with the Motorola One Vision are Long Exposure support and Video 3D HDR.

In terms of specifications, Motorola One Power could come with a full HD+ display and a unique 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone could offer up to 4GB of RAM and storage options of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. On the software front, it will most likely launch with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:50 IST