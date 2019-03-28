Motorola One vs Moto G7: What’s different

Two new Motorola smartphones were launched in India earlier this week. Motorola One and Moto G7 are priced in the mid-range segment for budget phones.

Moto G7 is the company’s latest G series smartphone to launch in India. This is the second smartphone in the series. Motorola launched the Moto G7 Power in India earlier this year. Rest of the series features Moto G7 Plus and G7 Play. Motorola hasn’t revealed when the rest of the G7 smartphones will launch in India.

In comparison with Motorola One, Moto G7 is priced higher at Rs 16,999. Motorola One is available at Rs 13,999. As the name suggests, the smartphone runs on Google’s Android One programme.

Here’s a comparison between Motorola One and Moto G7.

Design

Motorola One and Moto G7 both come with Gorilla Glass bodies, but with distinctive features on the front and back. Motorola One has the older boat-shaped notch, while Moto G7 offers a smaller waterdrop styled notch. Moto G7 also has curved edges as opposed to the rounded ones on Motorola One.

At the rear, Motorola One’s cameras are placed vertically on the top left corner. Moto G7 carries the signature circular shaped rear cameras. Up front, Motorola One houses a 5.9-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Moto G7 has a bigger 6.2-inch display with Full HD+ resolution.

Performance

Motorola One runs on the older Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. Moto G7 is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC and with the same storage configuration.

Both smartphones also come with Android 9 Pie, and a 3,000mAh battery. Motorola also ships both phones with 15W ‘TurboPower’ charger. Moto G7 also offers near-stock Android but the smartphone isn’t part of Google’s Android platform.

Camera

Motorola One comes with 13-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel dual cameras at the rear. There’s an 8-megapixel front camera with single flash for selfies. Moto G7 also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G7’s dual-camera setup comprises 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Motorola One and Moto G7 offers camera features like cinemagraphs, portrait mode, timelapse, slow motion videos and Google Lens built-in.

Summing up,

Motorola One and Moto G7 sure differ owing to the price bracket. While Moto G7 offers a better display and performance, other features are almost the same.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 20:23 IST