Motorola One Zoom with four rear cameras, OLED display launched: Price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:31 IST

Motorola on Thursday unveiled a new smartphone at the ongoing IFA 2019 conference in Berlin. Called Motorola One Zoom, the smartphone is priced at $449 (Rs 32,000 approximately) and is available in three colour options.

Motorola One Zoom’s biggest highlight is the quad-camera set up which also includes a 48-megapixel sensor. The camera configuration is 48-megapixel primary sensor (with quad pixel technology, f1.7, 1.6um, OIS, PDAF), 6-megapixel wide-angle sensor (117-degrees), 8-megapixel telephoto (with 3x optical zoom and OIS) and another 5-megapixel depth sensor with colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash. The camera is packed a big square camera module as seen in the recent iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4 photos.

The rear camera comes with usual software modes including portrait, night vision, smart composition, and live filter among others. The rear camera can shoot up to 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front, Motorola One Zoom has a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and supports up to 4K Ultra HD video recording.

Motorola One Zoom has a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with a dewdrop notch on the front. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It also has 128GB internal storage. The smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery and supports TurboPower 18W charging.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, hybrid SIM slot, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and Wi-Fi. On the software front, Motorola One Zoom runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 15:30 IST