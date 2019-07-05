Motorola P50, rebranded Motorola One Vision, launched in China: Price, specifications, features

Motorola on Friday launched a new smartphone, Motorola P50. Available in China, the latest smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of Motorola One Vision which launched in India recently.

The latest Motorola phone will go up for pre-order on July 15. The sales will begin on July 20. Motorola is offering P50 in two colour options, Blue and Bronze. Motorola P50 will be available at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,000 approximately). Motorola One Visionis available in India at a starting price of Rs 19,990.

Motorola P50 also shares Motorola One Vision’s specifications except for some subtle changes. The latest phone comes with unique 21:9 full HD+ 6.3-inch display. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 processor. The phone, however, is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. On the software front, it runs on a custom ZUI, according to GSMArena.

Motorola P50 comes with a 48-megapixel Samsung sensor as the primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. On the front it has a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features of Motorola P50 include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charger.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 12:36 IST