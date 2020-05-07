e-paper
Home / Tech / Motorola Razr 2019 gets listed on Flipkart for preorders with Rs 10,000 cashback

Motorola Razr 2019 gets listed on Flipkart for preorders with Rs 10,000 cashback

The first foldable smartphone from the company will be available from May 8

tech Updated: May 07, 2020 13:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Launched in March this year, the Motorola Razr 2019 has finally gone on sale (Flipkart)
         

Launched earlier in March for Rs 1,24,999, the Motorola Razr 2019 has gone up for sale on Flipkart and will be available from May 8, tomorrow. Since launch, Motorola has pushed back sales a couple of times now, but it is finally up for pre-orders. Flipkart has listed the foldable smartphone with an option of getting a Rs 10,000 cashback that is valid only on Citibank debit and credit cards.

There are a few other offers listed as well including a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a no cost EMI of Rs 5,209/month. The listed price on the e-commerce site is Rs 1,49,999 and the Rs 1,24,999 is what you get after a 16% discount (Rs 25,000).

You can preorder the smartphone right now and we are assuming that if you live in a n orange or green zone, Flipkart will be able to deliver the device to you. Red zone customers will have to wait till the lockdown is eased since non-essential deliveries are still not permitted in red zones and mobile phones have not been classified as essentials yet.

If you want to know about the specs of the device, you can read it here. And here are our first impressions of the Motorola Razr 2019.

