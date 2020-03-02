Motorola Razr 2019 to launch in India on March 16: Here’s all you need to know

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:07 IST

The much awaited foldable smartphone from Motorola – the Motorola Razr 2019 – finally has a launch date for India. Modelled on the same design language as the iconic Moto Razr, the new device is going to unfold on March 16.

The company has not announced any more details yet, but of course, prices and availability of the smartphone should be revealed on March 16.

The new Motorola Razr 2019 comes with a foldable screen and is Motorola’s first foldable smartphone. The design on the new Razr follows the sleek form that we had first seen on the 2004 models and Motorola takes it a step ahead with dual screens, dual cameras, vibrant full-touch screen displays and the Snapdragon 710 under the hood.

When unfolded, the Motorola Razr 2019 has a 6.2-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and runs on Google’s Android 9 Pie. When folded, there is a 2.7-inch touchscreen on top that is used for notifications and for selfies. You can also respond to messages from the smaller second screen and answer calls.

You can use the 16-megapixel rear camera as a selfie camera through this 2.7-inch “Quick View” display when the phone is shut. When open, you can use that same camera as a standard rear camera and use the interior 5-megapixel camera for your selfies.

Under the hood, the Razr 2019 runs on the Snapdragon 710 and comes with a 2,510mAh battery and a 15W fast charging support.

There is no headphone jack but the box comes with a converter that will allow you to use standard wired headphones on the USB Type C port.

The Razr 2019 sells for $1,500 in the US, which is roughly Rs 1,08,008. Samsung recently announced the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in India at a price point of Rs 1,09,999. Motorola will be competing with Samsung directly on this product and should ideally figure out their price smartly.

We’ll have to wait till March 16 to find out more.