Motorola Razr first look: Sneak peek at this new foldable that’s coming to India soon

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 13:35 IST

Motorola Razr is coming to India… soon. While exact dates for the India launch are still awaited, the company has already sent out a whole list of do’s and don’ts for users. Motorola shared a video that carries all the instructions. You can watch the video here.

In its video, Motorola says the screen is made to bend therefore “bumps and lumps” are normal. The company also asks users to avoid sharp objects and not use any screen protector. Motorola adds Razr is water repellent and users can wipe water with a dry cloth if wet.

Motorola’s tips for taking care of the Razr foldable phone aren’t very surprising. The foldable phones are still at a nascent stage and haven’t fared well in terms of durability. Take Samsung’s Galaxy Fold for example. The phone was delayed for multiple months due to critical and design issues.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold, it had released a similar instructional video on how to take care of the foldable phone. The company, however, had a longer list of instructions ranging from keeping the foldable free of water and dust to avoid keeping the phone close to items such as keys, medical devices or credit cards.

We spent some time with the Motorola Razr and we’ll be bringing you our first impressions soon.

