Motorola Razr foldable phone coming soon, set to take on Samsung Galaxy Fold

According to older rumours, Motorola Razr foldable phone would come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4 or 6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage and a 2,730 mAh battery.

tech Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Motorola Razr foldable to debut before 2019 end: Report
Motorola Razr foldable to debut before 2019 end: Report(Bloomberg)
         

After missing its initial deadline earlier this year, Motorola is now reportedly looking to launch its foldable Razr phone before the end of 2019.

Motorola, a unit of Chinese consumer electronics giant Lenovo, has been working on a secretive foldable phone that’s believed to be reviving the Razr brand, CNET reported on Friday.

Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Fold or Huawei’s Mate X, which fold outward from phones into tablets, Motorola’s foldable is expected to fold inward like its popular Razr flip phones, according to a patent filing from 2017.

However, it is not clear when the foldable phone will hit the stores. The new Moto Razr is now likely to focus on style above all, like its predecessors. This also means one shouldn’t expect a huge battery to be built-in.

Past rumours claimed that the device would sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4 or 6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage and a 2,730 mAh battery.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 17:00 IST

