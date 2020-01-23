Motorola Razr foldable phone finally has a launch date: All you need to know

tech

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:23 IST

Foldable phones have had a rocky start so far. Motorola was the last to unveil a foldable phone, Motorola Razr, but its launch got delayed due to ‘supply issues’. The company seems to be finally ready for the commercial launch of its first-ever foldable phone.

Motorola Razr will hit the shelves in the North America on February 6. The US carrier Verizon will be putting the phone (the locked version) on pre-order starting January 26. According to reports, the unlocked foldable phone will also be available on Walmart and Motorola stores on the aforementioned dates. Verizon is selling the phone for $62.49 per month with a two-year contract, which makes it equal to the official price at $1,499.99 (Rs 1 lakh approximately).

The Motorola Razr foldable phone will go on pre-orders almost a month before Samsung will unveil its second generation foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip. With an early February sale, Motorola may have some lead over Samsung’s which is also coming with a similar clamshell design.

Another thing to note is that Motorola Razr is also scheduled to come to India. At the moment, there’s no word on when the phone will come in the country.

To recall, Motorola unveiled its first ever foldable in December last year. Based on the classic flip design from yesteryears, Motorola Razr comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 2.7-inch OLED secondary screen.

It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset coupled with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM. It has a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone has one 16-megapixel rear camera and one 5-megapixel selfie camera. Motorola Razr also has a fingerprint sensor.