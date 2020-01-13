Motorola Razr foldable phone gets closer to commercial launch, retail box photos surface

tech

Motorola’s foldable phone ‘Razr’ may finally see light of the day. The foldable phone was expected to launch late last month but the company had delayed it citing supply issues. It now appears that Motorola Razr foldable phone is ready for the commercial launch.

General Manager of the mobile division of Lenovo China in a post on Weibo shared photos of the retail box of Motorola Razr. GSMArena points out the retail box features production date as January 9, 2020, hinting that the phone is going to launch soon.

The retail box is also very similar to what the company had showcased last month. The box has a triangular prism-like design with two sides coloured in black. The top houses a Motorola logo.

It is worth noting that Motorola Razr is confirmed to be available in India as well. The company is still accepting registration for the new foldable phone.

Revisiting the specifications and features of Razr, the foldable phone comes with a clamshell design, akin to the classic Razr phones from yesteryears. Motorola Razr comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable screen with 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone also has a 2.7-inch OLED touchscreen as the cover display.

Motorola Razr runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is powered by a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The foldable smartphone has a single 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the thick base of the phone.