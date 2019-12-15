e-paper
Motorola Razr foldable phone is coming to India soon

Motorola confirms its Razr foldable phone is coming to India soon.

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 14:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Motorola Razr foldable smartphone to launch in India soon
Motorola Razr foldable smartphone to launch in India soon(Motorola )
         

Motorola has begun preparations for the launch of its first foldable phone, Motorola Razr, in India. The company in a recent tweet confirmed the foldable phone is coming to India soon. Motorola has already opened registrations for the foldable phone on its website.

So far, there’s no word on the official launch date or India pricing of the phone. Motorola Razr 2019 launched in the US last month. Priced at $1,499 (Rs 1,08,200 approximately), Motorola Razr foldable phone is cheaper than other foldable phones such as Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

Motorola’s Moto Razr sports a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (fully opened) with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,142x876 pixels resolution. When closed, the phone also offers a 2.7-inch OLED secondary screen.

Motorola Razr is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a 2,510mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The phone comes with an e-SIM support instead of the regular physical sim card support.

 

ALSO READ: Xiaomi to embrace clamshell design for its foldable phone, new patent reveals

Moto Razr has one 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7, 1.22um, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) and dual LED flash. For selfies, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the inside with f/2.0, 1.12um, and screen flash. The foldable phone runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Other key features of the phone NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and Splash Proof water resistant nanocating. The thick base of the foldable phone houses a fingerprint sensor.

