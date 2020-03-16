e-paper
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999

Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999

Motorola Razr is finally here. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest foldable phone.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India(HT Photo)
         

Motorola on Monday announced the launch of its first foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr in India. The smartphone has a clamshell design and is identical to the classic Razr flip phone from yesteryear.

Motorola Razr: Price, offers

Motorola Razr will be available in India for Rs 1,24,999. It is already available for pre-booking on Flipkart starting today (March 16, 2020) with the sale beginning from April 2 (including top offline stores).

The company has partnered with Citi Bank to offer Rs 10,000 cashback on debit and credit cards. It’s also bundling no cost EMI options for up to 24 months for Citi and Bjaj Finserve users. Reliance Jio users will get double data benefits (when charging with Rs 4,999 annual plan) with the Razr. Also included is an additional year of unlimited services free-of-cost. Motorola is also offering Moto Care at a discounted price. And to top it all, buyers will be given a one-time screen replacement at Rs 7,999.

Motorola Razr: Specifications, features

The foldable phone has a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,142x876 pixels resolution when fully opened. There’s a 2.7-inch cover screen when you un-flip (close) the phone.

 

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Motorola Razr foldable phone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera. The camera features include f/1.7, 1.22um, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) and dual LED flash. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the base. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C.

Also read: Motorola Razr first impressions: So long and thanks for all the nostalgia

In terms of dimensions, Moto Razr measures 72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. The phone weighs around 205 grams and is available in a ‘Noir Black’ colour option. Also, the handset supports e-SIM only.

The hinge of the Moto Razr is the highlight. Unlike the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the handset’s hinge mechanism leaves no gap when the display is closed. “razr transforms an industry challenge into an engineering breakthrough. The zero-gap hinge allows razr to close with both sides perfectly flush, a cohesive design that also protects the main display,” says the company on its website.

