Motorola Razr foldable phone successor could come with these features

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:18 IST

Motorola earlier this month introduced its first ever foldable phone, Razr. Featuring a clamshell design, Motorola Razr looks very similar to the classic V-series flip phones. With Motorola Razr foldable phone scheduled to launch next month, details about its successor have already surfaced online.

Motorola has recently acquired patent for a new foldable phone, dubbed as Razr 2. The patent reveals the phone will come with as many as eight sensors on the side panel. The sensors can be used for multiple purposes and vary depending upon whether the phone is folded or unfolded. Called ‘cumulative sensor mode’, the phone could support two sensors at one go as well. According to reports, Razr 2 touch sensors can perform 20 different functions and 20 different gestures.

The leaked design also reveals Motorola’s plans to shift fingerprint sensor location. The next generation foldable phone will come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, similar to recent premium and some mid-range smartphones. The current Razr has a dedicated fingerprint sensor at the base.

Motorola Razr launched earlier this month. Priced at $1,499 (Rs 1,08,200 approximately), Moto Razr is quite cheaper than Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold. The phone comes with a clamshell design featuring 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (fully opened) with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,142x876 pixels resolution and a 2.7-inch OLED touchscreen.

Motorola Razr is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Moto Razr comes with e-SIM support.

Moto Razr sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7, 1.22um, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) and dual LED flash. It comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the inside with f/2.0, 1.12um, screen flash