Motorola Razr foldable phone to launch in India as well, registration begins

tech

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:31 IST

Motorola on Thursday unveiled its first ever foldable phone. The new Razr folds and unfolds like the classic flip phones and even looks a lot like the classic Razr from 2000s. Priced at $1,499, Motorola Razr foldable phone will hit the US shores first.

The first ever Motorola foldable phone is scheduled to launch in India as well. The company has begun taking registrations on its India website as well. There is no word on the exact India launch date and price.

Motorola Moto Razr specifications

Motorola Razr foldable phone comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED screen when unfolded. It offers a 2.7-inch OLED touch coverscreen when folded. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It is powered by a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone has an e-SIM.

The foldable phone features 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other important features of the phone include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Android Pie, and fingerprint sensor at the base.

Motorola Razr availability

Motorola Razr will be available up for pre-orders in the US exclusively via Verizon on December 26. The locked version is available for $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment. The foldable phone will hit the stores in January 2020 at Verizon and select Walmart locations, as well as on motorola.com. In Canada, the new razr will be available in early 2020.