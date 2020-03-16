Motorola Razr India launch today: Expected specs, features, and how to watch livestream

tech

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:28 IST

Motorola’s first foldable phone ‘Motorola Razr’ is set to launch in India today. Based on the classic Razr flip phone, Motorola Razr comes with a clamshell design, which means you can fold the phone vertically.

Motorola India is holding a digital event to showcase the smartphone. You can watch the livestream of Razr 2019 launch via Motorola’s official YouTube channel. You can also follow the official social handles for live updates.

Motorola Razr 2019: What to expect

Motorola Razr foldable phone was first showcased in the US in November last year. The smartphone is priced at $1,499 (Rs 1,08,200 approximately). In India, it may be slightly cheaper than the US launch price.

As said earlier, Razr 2019 has a clamshell design. When opened, Razr 2019 offers 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,142x876 pixels resolution. When closed, you get a 2.7-inch cover screen.

Motorola Razr 2019 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is powered by a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. It has only e-SIM support.

Motorola Razr foldable phone houses a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7, 1.22um, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) and dual LED flash. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel front-camera.

The foldable phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the base. Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C.