Motorola Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Fold: The battle of foldable smartphones

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:53 IST

As 2019 nears its end, we’ve enough foldable phones to compare. While Royale Corp last year launched the world’s first commercial flagship foldable phone, the biggest push came from Samsung which showcased Galaxy Fold. The excitement around the foldable phones was short-lived as Galaxy Fold got delayed by months following critical design and display issues. Galaxy Fold, however, has now launched globally and already it has a competition – Motorola Razr.

Lenovo-owned Motorola earlier this week introduced its first-ever foldable phone. An ode to the classic Motorola Razr, the foldable phone stands out from the likes of Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X with unique flip-foldable design. Motorola Razr phone is also scheduled to launch in India and the company has already begun accepting registrations. If you’re planning to buy the new foldable phone, here’s a comparison between Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Fold.

How they fold-unfold

The biggest difference between Samsung Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr is how they fold and unfold. Galaxy Fold opens and closes like a book whereas Motorola Razr has the flip phone format. In the hindsight, Motorola’s clamshell design appears to be more apt for the foldable phones. Even Samsung is now working on a flip-like foldable design for its next-generation Galaxy Fold. A recent patent filing revealed Xiaomi’s own spin on the clamshell design.

Display

Samsung Galaxy Fold has two screens – one cover screen and one big screen on the inside. Samsung Galaxy Fold opens to a 7.3-inch-main QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (4.2:3). The cover screen is a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. Motorola also has two displays. On the inside, it has a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (fully opened) with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,142x876 pixels resolution. The phone has 2.7-inch OLED touchscreen, much smaller than Galaxy Fold’s cover screen. Unlike Galaxy Fold, Razr’s cover screen has limited access to apps and key functions.

Camera

Moto Razr sports a 16-megapixel rear shooter with f/1.7, 1.22um, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) and dual-LED flash. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the inside with f/2.0, 1.12um, screen flash.

Samsung Galaxy Fold has as many as six cameras. On the outside, it offers a combination of a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Inside, the Galaxy Fold uses a 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera. There’s another 10-megapixel camera on the cover of the phone.

Performance

Samsung offers a customised Android-based One UI on its Galaxy Fold. The Samsung foldable phone runs on a premium 7nm processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. It comes with a 4,380mAh battery.

Motorola’s Razr, however, offers specifications on par with mid-range Android phones - Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone houses a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Price

Samsung Galaxy Fold is available in India for Rs 164,999 in India. Motorola Razr is yet to arrive in India. In the US, it will sell for $1,499 (Rs 1,07,000 approximately).