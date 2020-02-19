e-paper
Motorola responds to reports of Razr display peeling off

One Moto Razr’s display started peeling off at the centre after just a week’s use. Motorola has now responded to this issue.

Feb 19, 2020
Moto Razr display started peeling off after a week’s use.
Moto Razr display started peeling off after a week’s use.(HT Photo)
         

Motorola’s first foldable smartphone was off to a great start but a new report caused a dent to its credibility. The foldable display of the Moto Razr started peeling off at the centre just after a week’s use. There was also no impact caused to the Moto Razr which could have led to the screen crack. Motorola has now responded to this issue.

“We have full confidence in razr’s display, and do not expect consumers to experience display peeling as a result of normal use. If consumers experience this issue, and the device has not endured customer abuse or misuse, it will be covered by our warranty. For more warranty information, please visit: www.motorola.com/device-legal,” Motorola said in its statement.

Motorola’s statement regarding the Razr’s display peeling doesn’t really address the main reason behind it. The company instead assures guaranteed warranty for the Moto Razr in case of any such issues.

According to the report by Input Mag’s Raymond Wong, the Moto Razr’s display started peeling right at the centre where it folds. The phone also couldn’t be folded because it would lead to further peeling of the display. Wong also suggested that the reason behind this could be the change in temperature. He had taken the phone out for hours where the temperature was -2 degrees. He then shifted to a warm environment and this shift could have caused the screen peeling off.

