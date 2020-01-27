e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Motorola’s don’ts for Razr foldable phone: Avoid sharp objects, screen protector, and more

Motorola’s don’ts for Razr foldable phone: Avoid sharp objects, screen protector, and more

Motorola in its instructional video explains how users can take care of the Razr foldable phone.

tech Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Motorola Razr recently went up for pre-order in the US.
Motorola Razr recently went up for pre-order in the US.(Motorola/Twitter)
         

Motorola’s first-ever foldable phone ‘Motorola Razr’ is finally ready for the commercial launch. Even as the company has started accepting pre-orders, Motorola has released a new video which aims to educate users on how to take care of the foldable phone.

In its video, Motorola says the screen is made to bend therefore “bumps and lumps” are normal. The company also asks users to avoid sharp objects and not use any screen protector. Motorola adds Razr is water repellent and users can wipe water with a dry cloth if wet.

Motorola’s tips for taking care of the Razr foldable phone aren’t very surprising. The foldable phones are still at a nascent stage and haven’t fared well in terms of durability. Take Samsung’s Galaxy Fold for example. The phone was delayed for multiple months due to critical and design issues.

 

When Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold, it had released a similar instructional video on how to take care of the foldable phone. The company, however, had a longer list of instructions ranging from keeping the foldable free of water and dust to avoid keeping the phone close to items such as keys, medical devices or credit cards.

As far as Motorola Razr goes, the phone recently went up for pre-order in the US. Scheduled to go on sale early February, the foldable phone is scheduled to launch in India as well.

To recap, Motorola Razr comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (fully opened)  and a secondary 2.7-inch OLED touchscreen. It runs on Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other important features of the phone include USB Type-C, fingerprint sensor, and 2,510mAh battery.

tags
top news
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
Three reasons why Jagan Reddy decided to dissolve legislative council
‘Press EVM with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
‘Press EVM with love’: Prashant Kishor’s comeback to Amit Shah on Delhi
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
Confirmed! Poco’s new phone is coming to India soon with these features
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech