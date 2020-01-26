Motorola’s next smartphone may come with Samsung S Pen-like stylus

tech

Stylus phones were very much in fashion until 2015-16. Apart from Samsung (Galaxy Note series), however, no other brand continued with the concept. But, it seems Motorola wants to experiment with a stylus phone this year.

Leakster Evan Blass has posted a render of what could be Motorola’s first-ever phone with stylus support. Dubbed as Moto G7 Stylus, the phone is seen sporting a punch-hole camera on the top left corner of the display. It has fairly large bezels at the top and bottom. There’s a small and quite slim stylus held against it. Looking closely at the stylus, it has two physical buttons and a tip that’s thicker than Samsung’s S Pen on Galaxy Note 10.

Before anyone pits Motorola’s stylus phone against Note 10, Blass clarifies the phone in question isn’t a flagship phone. Blass was referring to an Edge+ smartphone which is expected to be Motorola’s next flagship. The Edge+ is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and support 5G. The design of the phone, however, is said to be quite similar to the newly leaked Moto G7 Stylus.

Apart from a leaked render, not much is known about Motorola’s stylus phone so far. We are likely to find out more about this mysterious stylus phone from Motorola in the coming weeks. If the phone exists, there are good chances we’re going to see it at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.