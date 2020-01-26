e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Motorola’s next smartphone may come with Samsung S Pen-like stylus

Motorola’s next smartphone may come with Samsung S Pen-like stylus

Motorola is reportedly working on a stylus-enabled smartphone. Here’s what we know about the mysterious device so far.

tech Updated: Jan 26, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A new Motorola phone leaks online, and it comes with Samsung S Pen-like stylus
A new Motorola phone leaks online, and it comes with Samsung S Pen-like stylus(Evan Blass)
         

Stylus phones were very much in fashion until 2015-16. Apart from Samsung (Galaxy Note series), however, no other brand continued with the concept. But, it seems Motorola wants to experiment with a stylus phone this year.

Leakster Evan Blass has posted a render of what could be Motorola’s first-ever phone with stylus support. Dubbed as Moto G7 Stylus, the phone is seen sporting a punch-hole camera on the top left corner of the display. It has fairly large bezels at the top and bottom. There’s a small and quite slim stylus held against it. Looking closely at the stylus, it has two physical buttons and a tip that’s thicker than Samsung’s S Pen on Galaxy Note 10.

Before anyone pits Motorola’s stylus phone against Note 10, Blass clarifies the phone in question isn’t a flagship phone. Blass was referring to an Edge+ smartphone which is expected to be Motorola’s next flagship. The Edge+ is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and support 5G. The design of the phone, however, is said to be quite similar to the newly leaked Moto G7 Stylus.

Apart from a leaked render, not much is known about Motorola’s stylus phone so far. We are likely to find out more about this mysterious stylus phone from Motorola in the coming weeks. If the phone exists, there are good chances we’re going to see it at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.

tags
top news
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘Mission Gaganyaan will prove to be a milestone for New India’: PM on Mann Ki Baat
‘Mission Gaganyaan will prove to be a milestone for New India’: PM on Mann Ki Baat
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
WATCH: Kohli’s drop catch stuns Bumrah in Auckland
WATCH: Kohli’s drop catch stuns Bumrah in Auckland
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
A new Motorola phone leaks online, and it comes with S Pen-like stylus
A new Motorola phone leaks online, and it comes with S Pen-like stylus
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech