Motorola’s upcoming stylus phone will launch as ‘Moto G Stylus’

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:06 IST

It hasn’t been long since we heard that Motorola was working on a smartphone with stylus support , similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series phones.

According to tipster Evan Blass, Motorola’s stylus phone will be called the Moto G Stylus. “As has already been sporadically reported, this will indeed come to market as the Moto G Stylus (and NOT, ahem, the Motorola Edge+),” he wrote in a tweet.

Details about the upcoming Moto G Stylus are scarce at the moment. However, from the looks of the image shared by Blass, the upcoming smartphone will look quite similar to the Moto One Action that was launched last year. However, the Moto One Action has a bigger punch-hole cut out than the upcoming Moto G Stylus. It also lacks a stylus, which will be one of the key features of Motorola’s upcoming smartphone.

The image shared by Blass also reveals that the phone’s power button will be placed on the right side under the volume buttons. Motorola is expected to unveil the phone at MWC 2020, which will take place between February 24 and February 27 in Barcelona. The phone is expected to go on sale some time in April.