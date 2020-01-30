e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Motorola’s upcoming stylus phone will launch as ‘Moto G Stylus’

Motorola’s upcoming stylus phone will launch as ‘Moto G Stylus’

Motorola is expected to unveil the new stylus phone at MWC 2020, which will take place between February 24 and February 27 in Barcelona.

tech Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Motorola is working on a smartphone with a stylus.
Motorola is working on a smartphone with a stylus.(Twitter/Evan Blass)
         

It hasn’t been long since we heard that Motorola was working on a smartphone with stylus support , similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series phones.

According to tipster Evan Blass, Motorola’s stylus phone will be called the Moto G Stylus. “As has already been sporadically reported, this will indeed come to market as the Moto G Stylus (and NOT, ahem, the Motorola Edge+),” he wrote in a tweet.

Details about the upcoming Moto G Stylus are scarce at the moment. However, from the looks of the image shared by Blass, the upcoming smartphone will look quite similar to the Moto One Action that was launched last year. However, the Moto One Action has a bigger punch-hole cut out than the upcoming Moto G Stylus. It also lacks a stylus, which will be one of the key features of Motorola’s upcoming smartphone.

The image shared by Blass also reveals that the phone’s power button will be placed on the right side under the volume buttons. Motorola is expected to unveil the phone at MWC 2020, which will take place between February 24 and February 27 in Barcelona. The phone is expected to go on sale some time in April.

tags
top news
1 injured after man fires at protesters near Jamia university
1 injured after man fires at protesters near Jamia university
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech