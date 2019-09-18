Motorola TV vs OnePlus TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4X: New 4K smart TVs for your home

tech

Smartphone companies are now betting big on smart TVs. OnePlus is set to launch OnePlus TV in India later this month while Motorola earlier this week announced its entry into in the smart TV segment. Xiaomi is also upping its game with new Mi TV 4X range of smart TVs. All of the new smart TVs are coming first to India ahead of the festival season.

The new TVs come with ‘smart’ features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and ability to play OTT apps directly on the device. The new TVs also come with access to Google Play Store apps. Another highlight is the voice support, powered by Google Assistant. Let’s take a closer look at the new smart TVs.

Motorola TVs are available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The company offers Android 9-based 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch UHD models, priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 33,999, and Rs 39,999. There’s also a top-end 65-inch Motorola TV with UHD panel and price tag of Rs 64,999.

Motorola TV 43-inch comes with Dolby Vision HDR 10 and 20W speaker. It has a quad-core processor, Mali-450, 2.2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and MEMC technology. The 50-inch model has the same set of specifications but with 30W speaker and Dolby DTS Trusurround. Motorola 50-inch and 65-inch smart TVs also feature Mali-450 GPU, quad-core processor, MEMC, 2.2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Both the models have 30W speakers.

Motorola TVs go on sale n India on September 29, the day Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins.

OnePlus TV’s full specifications and features haven’t been revealed yet. The company, however, has dropped some major details ahead of the launch. OnePlus’ first smart TV will come with a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and Gamma Color processor for better graphics. The smart TV will have Dolby Atmos with massive 50W of sound output via eight speakers. OnePlus TV will be bundled with a smart remote which has direct Google Assistant launcher, physical volume slider on the edge, and USB port at the base. OnePlus TV will also offer free content access to OTT apps. Eros Now has been confirmed to be one of the first OnePlus TV partners. OnePlus TV is likely to be part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

Just like Motorola, Xiaomi has launched multiple models with 4K panels in India. Xiaomi’s new Mi TV 4X series starts at Rs 24,999. The company is offering 43-inch, 50-inch, and 65-inch smart TVs. The 50-inch and 65-inch models are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. Xiaomi has also updated the Patchwall OS to offer more optimised navigation between DTH and OTT content. It will also bring live news directly to the home screen. The premium 65-inch model comes with 4K HDR 10-bit display with WCG, 20W speakers, and Dolby DTS-HD. It also has ‘Vivid Colour Engine’ and slim 11mm bezels. Xiaomi is also bringing native Netflix and Amazon Prime Video support to the TV. Xiaomi TV 4X 4K smart TVs go on sale on in India on September 29.

