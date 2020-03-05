Move aside Apple, Blackberry! MI6 agents have a new phone for latest Bond movie No Time to Die

tech

There is a whole page on Wikipedia for gadgets that have been used in James Bond movies, and understandably so. Gadgets and devices that get featured on this Hollywood movie franchise is believed to be state-of-the-art and ahead of its game. And if it is a device that is expected to launch soon, imagine being able to buy a piece of tech 00 agents use, it’s quite a treat.

Which should work excellently for Nokia, because the smartphone brand has just come on board as the official phone partner for the 25th James Bond flick- No Time to Die. Actor Lashana Lynch, who stars as Agent Nomi, will be seen with the first ever 5G Nokia device along with other “future-proof” Nokia phones.

This partnership is a part of a wider global marketing campaign, which will also star Lynch, with the tagline – “The only gadget you’ll ever need”. As a lead up to the movie release, HMD Global will be unveiling first look at their unnamed 5G smartphone with a new commercial on March 8.

While we will need to wait for the movie, it hits UK cinemas on November 12, Nokia is unveiling its new range of phones on March 19 in London.

Besides the 5G smartphone, No Time to Die will feature a range of Nokia phones, forming part of an integrated campaign running across cinema, digital, social, OOH and retail. In the film, Agent Nomi will be seen utilising the range of capabilities of the new Nokia phones portfolio, including the first ever 5G Nokia device.

Other future-proof Nokia phones included in the film are the Nokia 7.2, featuring a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics and the iconic Nokia 3310 fans know and love.

The film partnership allows HMD Global to showcase its “commitment to security, speed and innovation, meeting the demands of the world’s toughest customers - MI6 agents”.

“My first phone was actually a Nokia 3210 when I was about ten years old. In retrospect, it was my smartphone of the 90’s. Being able to change the buttons and faces, whilst playing Snake blew my mind! So, after seeing how much Nokia smartphones have evolved over the years from my childhood to now, it’s exciting to play Nomi who helps unveil a new smartphone for this iconic brand,” said Lynch.