Move over Galaxy S20, Xiaomi Mi 10 series is coming tomorrow

tech

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 14:26 IST

Samsung just launched its Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone series. The new Galaxy S20 phones will get a new competitor as Xiaomi will be unveiling its flagship Mi 10 series tomorrow. The new Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be launched through an online video unveiling.

Xiaomi has been teasing the Mi 10 and there have been leaks on the new phone as well. The Mi 10 Pro hasn’t been confirmed as of now but leaks suggest it will be launched alongside the Mi 10. What Xiaomi has confirmed so far is that the Mi 10 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 phones also use the same chipset albeit in some markets.

Xiaomi has also shared teasers of the phone which confirm a 90Hz refresh rate and fast charging speeds up to 50W. The smartphone will also support 180Hz touch refresh rate and DCI-P3 colour gamut. Xiaomi Mi 10 will come with a HDR 10+ display and a punch-hole selfie camera.

Based on rumours the new Mi 10 phones are highly expected to sport a 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi had shared camera samples of the Mi 10 highlighting its zooming capabilities. More expected specs on the Mi 10 series include MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The smartphone could also pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Leaked renders of the Mi 10 reveal a quad camera setup at the rear with three sensors placed in a single panel. There’s a separate sensor at the bottom along with a LED flash. The smartphone was also seen with a glass body and glossy finish.