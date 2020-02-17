Move over TikTok, these apps are equally fun and addictive

tech

Video-sharing platform TikTok is growing fast and India is one of its biggest markets. In 2019, TikTok was downloaded 1.5 billion times worldwide out of which nearly 45 per cent was in India.

Owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, it made its India debut in September 2016 and there has been no stopping since.

Even though TikTok users absolutely swear by the app, we take a look at three of its competitors.

1. Lasso by Facebook

The app is supported on both Android and iOS devices and was launched by Facebook in November 2018 in United States and Mexico. If speculations are to be believed then Lasso will be hitting the Indian market this year.

It is basically a portal for short-form videos where users can create and share them. Lasso also provides tools to customize videos such as adding background music and changing speed.

2. Dubsmash

This app is free of cost and allows users to lip-sync famous and popular dialogues from various films and television shows. One can customize the video clip by adding music, quotes and sounds.

The videos on Dubsmash can be seen in two news feed categories, through which one can follow the channels they like and continue watching videos posted by friends and other people they follow. Dubsmash is available on both iOS and Android.

3. Funimate

One of the features which gives Funimate an upper hand over TikTok is the fact that a user can create slow-motion videos, compile several video clips together, make video loops among other things.

The app offers a good variety of music in its library. It has more than 20 advanced video effects and there is also no limitation to adding text stickers and other things.

Funimate is a free of cost app which offers in app purchases. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.