Move over Windows 10, it’s time to focus on Windows 20

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:22 IST

Microsoft, back in January, ended support for Windows 7 leaving Windows 10 as the lone man standing in the company’s bouquet of operating systems. Despite a major push by the company, Windows 10 hasn’t been one of the company’s most popular OSes and it has been riddled with bugs. Perhaps it’s time that the company focuses on its next generation desktop operating system -- Windows 20.

Now, concept creator Kamer Kaan Avdan, who in the past has released videos demonstrating the likes of Windows XP and Windows 7 among others, has shared a new video, which demonstrates how the Windows 10 successor would look like.

According to his video, the Windows 20 would come with a design that is both simple and flexible to use. The new desktop OS is likely to come with several upgraded features such as multiple taskbars, customisable taskbar, a redesigned file explorer tab and a redesigned tablet mode.

In addition to that, the OS will also have a completely redesigned Settings that brings all of your PC’s settings under easily manageable tabs within one app. Windows 20, as per Avdan will also have a new Action Centre that will give users an easy and quick access to all of their PC’s settings. This section is somewhat similar to what we have seen in MacOS. Additionally, the OS will also have a new Search user interface, new wallpapers and a dark mode. Overall, Windows 20 looks quite clean and modernistic.

What’s worth noting at this time is that Microsoft hasn’t announced any plans of releasing a successor to Windows 10 yet. The new video is based on speculations on what the future of Windows 10 would look like.

“Microsoft confirms there will be no Windows 20. The name for this concept has been chosen as Windows 20 to emphasize the idea of ‘’The Future of Windows 10’’. For those who are curious ‘’20’’ stands for the year 2020,” Avdan wrote on YouTube.