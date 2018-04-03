MSI launches new Intel 8th-gen gaming laptops in India, prices start at Rs 1,64,990

Taiwanese computer hardware company MSI on Tuesday unveiled gaming laptops powered by Intel 8th-Generation processors in India.

The three new devices include GS65 “Stealth Thin” gaming notebook for Rs 1,69,990, GT75 “Titan” with i9 processor for Rs 2,99,990 and “GE Raider RGB Edition” for Rs 1,64,990, respectively.

“The GS65 ‘Stealth Thin’ is the first gaming laptop to feature a 144Hz 7ms IPS display with 4.9 mm bezels, thus, achieving a stunning 82% screen-to-body ratio,” the company said in a statement.

First announced at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES) in January, “GE Raider RGB Edition” is crafted for ultra-illumination with RGB lighting on the top cover, keyboard and USB ports.

The top cover features 24 separate zones of RGB lighting with more than 16.8 million colours available.

The device is configurable with the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics.

The “GT75 Titan” is the first gaming laptop to ever feature Intel Core i9 processors with fully unlocked hexa-core performance, the company claimed.

The company also announced the addition of 21 service centres to its existing network in the country.