MTNL takes on Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Fiber with 1Gbps broadband plans: Price, data and more

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has introduced 1Gbps broadband services in Delhi circle. Just like Airtel Fiber and Reliance Jio Fiber, MTNL’s is Fiber to the home (FTTH). BSNL also offers Bharat Fiber FTTH services but is yet to launch 1Gbps plans. Let’s take a closer look at MTNL’s 1Gbps broadband plans.

FTH-2990

MTNL’s base 1Gbps plan is available for Rs 2,990 per month. You can get the service for Rs 7,970 for three months and Rs 29,990 for one year. Under this scheme, MTNL subscribers get unlimited local and STD calls on all networks. As far as data goes, MTNL users get up to 1Gbps broadband speed for up to 3,000GB of data, and 1,000GB additional data for the first six months. Post FUP, users get 5Mbps of data speed. The plan supports pool of 4 IPs.

FTH-4990

MTNL’s second 1Gbps plan is available for Rs 4,990. The quarterly plan is available for Rs 13,300 while the six-month plan comes for Rs 49,990. Just like the other MTNL schemes, subscribers get unlimited local and STD calls on all networks. As far as data goes, MTNL users get up to 1Gbps broadband speed for up to 6,000GB of data, and 2,000GB additional data for the first six months. Post FUP, users get 5Mbps of data speed. The plan also supports pool of 4 IPs.

Versus Reliance Jio Fiber

Reliance Jio offers two 1Gbps Jio Fiber plans. The Platnium plan, priced at Rs 3,999 per month, offers 2,500GB of data along with free voice calls, Norton device security up to five devices, VR platform access, annual subscription to OTT apps among other bundled services. The second Titanium plan is available for Rs 8,499 and offers 5,000GB of monthly data. This plan also comes with the same bundled offers and schemes.

Versus Airtel Fiber

Airtel Fiber has only one 1Gbps broadband plan. Available for Rs 3,999 per month, Airtel users get unlimited data, and unlimited local and STD calls. The plan comes bundled with Airtel Thanks benefits, and access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 12:24 IST