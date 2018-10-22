Mumbai’s ‘The Terrifying Nightmares’ wins PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018

Mumbai’s ‘The Terrifying Nightmares’ won India’s first official PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 held in Bengaluru on Sunday. The team took the prize money of Rs 15,00,000.

The PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 saw 12 days of qualifying rounds and it went down to the last 20 teams to battle for the ultimate prize of chicken dinner. The event had seen over 250,000 registrations and players checked in from more than 1,000 colleges across 30 cities, said Tencent. The total prize pool was worth Rs 5,000,000.

The MVP of the Campus Championship was Eleen Raj from Team NSD with the maximum number of MVP awards on the final day. Hardeep Singh from Team “R4W Official” was awarded as ‘The Medic’ with maximum revives. With the maximum kills in one game, Jatin Gupta from Team “6ix9ine” earned the tag of ‘The Lone Ranger’.

Tencent, the studio behind the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), hopes the success of the event will help push e-sports in India.

Teams participating in India’s first official PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 (Tencent)

“The response to PUBG MOBILE in India has been colossal. The manner in which the game has taken the country by storm is nothing short of overwhelming. The game has transcended the boundaries of being merely a mobile game to becoming India’s game of choice. While the growth of the game itself has been rock solid, the eSports scene in Indian gaming has also been thriving,” said Chang Han Kim, CEO, PUBG Corporation

“ The PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship stands firm as India’s biggest eSports spectacle, riding on the game’s popularity. The heartwarming response to the tournament validates our focus on India and we look forward to creating localized experiences for PUBG MOBILE fans of India, as the market brims with potential,” he added. ALSO READ: PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update: Full patch notes, new features, and more

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 12:58 IST