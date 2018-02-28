MWC 2018: Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone 5 with iPhone X-like notch screen launched

Asus on Wednesday launched two new smartphones at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. Asus ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z boast an all-screen display and AI capabilities. Pricing and availability of the smartphones haven’t been revealed as yet.

The all-screen display on Asus ZenFone 5 and 5Z is very similar to Apple iPhone X especially with the notch present on top. The rear panel also has the dual cameras placed vertically as seen on the iPhone X.

Asus ZenFone 5 and 5Z both come with similar set of specifications expect for minor differences.

Asus ZenFone 5Z is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor, while ZenFone 5 runs Snapdragon 636 chipset under its hood. In terms of memory, Asus ZenFone 5Z offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Asus ZenFone 5 is no less with 4GB and 6GB of RAM plus 64GB of internal storage. Rest of the specifications remains the same between the two.

Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone 5Z specifications

Asus ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone 5Z both feature a 6.2-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 90% screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio.

For photography, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup which is a combination of 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.4 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle camera. The smartphone also comes with dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, and EIS.

Camera features include ‘AI Scene Detection’ which adjusts the settings to suit the environment of the photos being captured. The dual cameras also work together to produce depth of field effect on photos. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

Asus Zenfone 5-series features glass back. (Asus)

Connectivity options on the ZenFone 5 series include dual SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and NFC with Google Pay. Asus ZenFone 5 features face unlock in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor. Asus says that the phone can be unlocked in 0.1 seconds using face unlock and 0.3 seconds with the fingerprint sensor.

The smartphones are fueled by a 3,300mAh battery along with the company’s ‘BoostMaster’ fast-charge technology. There’s AI charging as well which studies the user’s charging habits and adjusts accordingly.

On the software front, ZenFone 5 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 layered on top.

Asus ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z features

Yet another influence by Apple, Asus’ latest smartphones feature Animoji-like ZeniMoji. This feature lets create avatars with their own voice, facial expressions, and head movements. ZeniMoji avatars can be used in video chats, live-streaming, and in text chats as well.

Another AI feature in these smartphones is ‘AI Ringtone’. This feature automatically adjusts the volume of the ringtone according to the ambient noise level.