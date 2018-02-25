MWC 2018: Huawei MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 and MediaPad M5 Pro launched

Ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) in Barcelona, Huawei has unveiled its new range of devices including a bezel-less notebook, Microsoft Surface-inspired 2-in-1 PC and a tablet with a big 5,000mAh battery.

First up is Huawei MateBook X Pro. The laptop is touted as the world’s first FullView touch-screen notebook. The device is available in two colour options, Space Gray and Mystic Silver.

The laptop comes with ‘3K Resolution’ which the company claims exceeds Apple’s Retina Display. It features a 13.9-inch display with 91% body -to-screen ratio with 3:2 aspect ratio. It has 450 nits of brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. The laptop comes with a metal unibody design with a sandblast finish. The keyboard comes with a certain level of water-resistance but it’s just splash-proof.

Huawei MateBook X Pro is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core i7 8550U processor. The notebook also has a fingerprint scanner along with a dedicated security chip. For audio, the notebook relies on four speaker system along with a 360-degree audio-capture technology.

The device supports Thunderbolt 3 port which enables support for adding multiple accessories to the device with improved data transfer rates. On the software front, Huawei MateBook X Pro comes runs with Windows. It comes with a few preloaded applications such as Instant Translator and Huawei Share. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, one USB A port and one headphone jack.

Huawei MediaPad M5

Huawei MediaPad M5 is a tablet PC which comes in two screen-size variants, one with 10.8-inch and another 8.4-inch. Both variants have an IPS panel. The tablet supports 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. It has a curved-edge 2.5D glass-to-metal body.

Just like the MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 also comes with a quad-speaker system. The company has tied up with Harman Kardon for the audio experience. The tablet runs on Kirin octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of ROM.

The tablet is powered by a 5,100mAh battery with quick charge capacity. The company claims the device can charge in just 1.9 hours and can last entire day. The tablet will be available in select countries soon with a starting price of Euro 349, which is approximately Rs 28,000.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro

The upgraded variant of MediaPad M5 is a 2-in-1 hybrid PC and comes with a stylus called M-Pen. The device seems inspired by Microsoft’s Surface hybrid PCs as it comes with a detachable keyboard as well. Huawei says its M-Pen has 4096-level pressure sensitivity.