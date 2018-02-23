MWC 2018: Huawei to showcase its Mate 10 Pro controlling a driverless car

Huawei will be showcasing its Mate 10 Pro smartphone controlling a driverless car at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (2018).

In a video released on YouTube, Huawei shows a glimpse of its technology that uses Artificial Intelligence to drive a car that can identify objects on the road and take smart decisions as well to avoid collisions or hitting someone.

A driverless Porsche Panamera is controlled by Huawei’s flagship “Mate 10 Pro” smartphone that can “understand its surroundings”. Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro is powered by in-house Kirin 970 processor which has a neural network processing unit for AI capabilities.

According to a report in The Inquirer on Friday, Huawei’s ‘RoadReader’ project “pushed the boundaries of its object recognition technology and put the learning capabilities, speed and performance of its AI-powered devices to the test”.

“Our smartphone is already outstanding at object recognition. We wanted to see if in a short space of time we could teach it to not only drive a car, but to use its AI capabilities to see certain objects, and be taught to avoid them,” said Andrew Garrihy, Chief Marketing Officer at Huawei Europe.

During the test, the smartphone-driven car did not hit a real dog sitting right in the middle of the road and moved on from the side. The camera app on the “Mate 10 Pro” can tell the difference between food, pets, landscapes and more.

Huawei had launched its flagship smartphone, Mate 10 Pro last October along with the Mate 10.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro specifications

Huawei Mate 10 Pro features a 6-inch OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. In terms of memory, it comes in two storage variants. The base variant has 4GB of RAM plus 64GB of internal storage, while the top model offers 6GB of RAM plus 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, it sports a dual-camera setup at the rear which is a combination of 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. Up front, it houses an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top.