MWC 2018: MediaTek Helio P60 chipset with dual 4G VoLTE, AI capabilities launched

MediaTek on Monday unveiled Helio P60 system-on-chip (SoC) with dual 4G VoLTE and the company’s “NeuroPilot” Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

It is the first chipset platform featuring a multi-core AI processing unit and will enable device makers to bring to market smarter, more capable mid-range smartphones.

“Building on our legacy of innovative technology, the new MediaTek Helio P60 changes everything about what consumers can expect in a smartphone,” TL Lee, General Manager, MediaTek Wireless Communication Business, said in a statement.

Helio P60 also packs a 4G LTE WorldMode modem and TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology to give users seamless global connectivity.

“Packing big core power and performance with a processing unit purpose-built for AI applications, MediaTek Helio P60 chipset brings consumers flagship features like deep-learning facial detection, object and scene identification, fluid gaming experiences and smarter camera functions,” Lee added.

MediaTek Helio P60 chip features four Arm A73 2.0 GHz processors and four Arm A53 2.0 GHz processors in an octa-core big.LITTLE configuration.

ARM big.LITTLE is a heterogeneous computing architecture developed by ARM Holdings, coupling relatively battery-saving and slower processor cores (LITTLE) with relatively more powerful and power-hungry ones (big).

The SoC is fabricated on the TSMC 12nm production process and is the company’s most power-efficient Helio P series chip.

Compared to the previous generation Helio P23, MediaTek Helio P60 is up to 12% more efficient and up to 25% more power efficient when it comes to gaming.

Smartphones powered by the Helio P60 processors will be available globally starting in the second quarter of 2018.