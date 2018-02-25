MWC 2018: Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 Android One smartphones launched

HMD Global launched a series of smartphones ahead of MWC 2018 tonight. In addition to Nokia 8 Sirocco, the company also launched Nokia 7 Plus and an upgraded Nokia 6. Nokia 7 plus will retail at €399 (Rs 31,800 approximately), while Nokia 6 will be available at €279 (Rs 22,200 approximately).

Nokia 7 Plus will be available starting early April, and Nokia 6 from May. Like Nokia 8 Sirocco, both smartphones also run Android Oreo based on Google’s Android One platform. As part of this program, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 smartphones will offer pure and stock Android experience, along with scheduled software updates and OS upgrades.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

Nokia 7 Plus has a 6-inch full HD+ Gorilla Glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. In terms of optics, Nokia 7 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel ZEISS sensors with 2X optical zoom.

For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera with ZEISS optics and low-light capability. Nokia 7 Plus also comes with bothie camera feature which uses both the rear and front cameras during live broadcasts.

Nokia 7 Plus packs a 3,800mAh battery claimed to offer two days of juice on a single charge. The smartphone comes with connectivity options such as dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port for charging.

Nokia 7 Plus comes in two colour combinations of black/copper and white/copper.

New Nokia 6 specifications

Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass layered on top. Under the hood of the smartphone, runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor. The smartphone is available in two variants of 3GB RAM plus 32GB of storage, and 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage.

For photography, Nokia 6 sports a 16-megapixel ZEISS camera with dual-tone flash at the rear, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera for selfies. Nokia 6 cameras are also optimised for the bothie feature.

Nokia 6 is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery along with fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It also comes with NFC support for wireless payments. Its colour options include black/copper, white/iron, and blue/gold.